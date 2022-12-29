Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Shares of VEEV opened at $160.91 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $263.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

