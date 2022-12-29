Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

