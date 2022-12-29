Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $267,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW stock opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
