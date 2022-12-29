Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

