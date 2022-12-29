Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CFO Dennis Dean purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Rollins bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Dean purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850 over the last ninety days. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

AIRS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

