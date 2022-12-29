Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $109.77 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.