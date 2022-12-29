Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.