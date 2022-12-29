ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $808.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

