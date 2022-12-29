Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 3,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

