Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $313,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Block by 796.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 395,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $218,385.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $168.63.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

