Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

