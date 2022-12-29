Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $387,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $89.58 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26.

