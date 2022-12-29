Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

