Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.07.

