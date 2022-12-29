Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,513.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,513.17 ($18.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,592.50 ($19.22). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,587 ($19.15), with a volume of 357,816 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.67) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,700 ($20.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($21.88).

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,805.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.69.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 29.90 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

