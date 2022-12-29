Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 7,200 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

