Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Trading Up 0.1%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.6% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 836,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

