Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.35

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as low as $23.27. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 4,077 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

