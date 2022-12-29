Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 7177952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
