Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,905. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APR.UN shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

