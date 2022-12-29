AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

AN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.87. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,997. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $7,651,951.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,707,341 shares in the company, valued at $610,400,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $7,651,951.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,707,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,400,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,791 shares of company stock valued at $62,097,243. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

