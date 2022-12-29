Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.16 or 0.00067073 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $99.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

