Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.16 or 0.00067073 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $99.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055950 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024293 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
