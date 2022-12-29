Axie Infinity Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $613.63 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00036897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00226512 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24040831 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $49,269,841.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.