B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 82,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,489. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

