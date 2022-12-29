B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,200 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 4,269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Stock Performance

B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get B2Digital alerts:

About B2Digital

(Get Rating)

Read More

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.