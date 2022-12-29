Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Babylon Stock Performance
Shares of Babylon stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 97,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Babylon has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $179.00.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.11 million. Babylon had a negative return on equity of 4,635.83% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babylon will post -19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Babylon
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
