Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of Babylon stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 97,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Babylon has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $179.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.11 million. Babylon had a negative return on equity of 4,635.83% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babylon will post -19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 64.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

