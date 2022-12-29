Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91. 2,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banco Macro Dividend Announcement

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

