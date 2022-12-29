Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$164.34 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.6 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$122.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.94. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

About Bank of Montreal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.