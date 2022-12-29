Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722,373 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 3.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $141,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

