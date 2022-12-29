Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 149.6% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their price target on Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $403.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 1,479.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -110.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

