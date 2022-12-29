BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. BCE comprises 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,952. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

