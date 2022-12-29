Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

