Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.