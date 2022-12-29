Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

