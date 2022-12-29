Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

