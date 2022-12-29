Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

