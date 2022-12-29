Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.32 or 0.07190051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

