Beldex (BDX) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.73 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.62 or 0.07213245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.