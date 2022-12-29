Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.