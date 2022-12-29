Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.69. 34,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,334. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

