Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

