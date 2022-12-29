Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Up 2.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.69. 80,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 99,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.