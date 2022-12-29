Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Up 2.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.69. 80,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 99,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
