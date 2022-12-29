BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.46. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.