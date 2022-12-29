BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $81,083.04 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.11717617 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $159,990.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

