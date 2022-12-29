BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

FRA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 253,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,652. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

