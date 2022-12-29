BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $19.48 on Thursday, reaching $719.81. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $695.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $927.48.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

