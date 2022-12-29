BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

BLK stock opened at $700.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $927.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $695.26 and a 200 day moving average of $655.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

