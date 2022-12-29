Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.92

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 15794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

