Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.92

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 15794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

