Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 72,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 50,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$45,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,500. Insiders have bought 1,170,800 shares of company stock valued at $282,573 over the last ninety days.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

