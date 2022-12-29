boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.00

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 32.95 ($0.40). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 8,030,564 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOO. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on boohoo group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.57 ($0.92).

boohoo group Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.55 million and a P/E ratio of -112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

